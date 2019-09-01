× Police Searching for Driver After 89-Year-Old Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision in Garden Grove

Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed an 89-year-old man in a hit-and-run collision early Sunday morning, the Garden Grove Police Department said in a news release.

The pedestrian was in the area of Dale Street and Stanford Avenue when he was struck by a car shortly before 6 a.m., police said.

The driver did not stop to render aid and the car kept going northbound on Dale Street, Garden Grove police said.

Paramedics pronounced the unidentified man dead at the scene.

The car involved is believed to have been a white sedan, possibly a BMW with a sunroof, according to the news release. Investigators believe the car has heavy damage to its front.

Surveillance video released by the department shows a white sedan in the area of the collision.

The collision is under investigation and no further details were available.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding the vehicle and the driver.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Garden Grove Police Department’s Traffic Investigator Paul Ashby at 714-741-5823.