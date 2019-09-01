Shooter Sought After Killing 1, Injuring Another at Moreno Valley Apartment Complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials on Sunday searched for a shooter after a late-night attack at a Moreno Valley apartment complex left one dead and another injured.

The incident happened Saturday night in the 12000 block of Pigeon Pass Road, about 2 1/2 miles west of another double shooting that took place less than 24 hours before. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department also have not announced an arrest in that attack, which occurred at a major intersection near several businesses.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene at Pigeon Pass Road around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. They found two male individuals who had been shot, the Sheriff's Department said.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while the other sustained wounds that were not life threatening, according to agency. A third victim, a man, did not get hurt, officials said.

Video from the scene shows the Highland Meadows apartment complex taped off by law enforcement.

Authorities provided no further details.

KTLA's Lucas DerMugrdechian contributed to this report.

33.942466 -117.229672