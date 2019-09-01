West Texas Shooting: 17-Month-Old Baby Expected to Recover After Suffering Shrapnel Wound to Chest

A man who was pulled over by Texas troopers shot at them with a rifle and sped away, setting off a terrifying rampage that ended with seven victims and the shooter dead, police said.

After he opened fire during a traffic stop Saturday in Midland, the gunman drove on the streets and the highway, spraying bullets randomly at residents and motorists.

He then hijacked a postal truck and ditched his gold Honda, shooting at people as he made his way into Odessa about 20 miles away. There, police confronted him in a movie theater parking lot and killed him in a shootout.

About 20 people were injured. Those included a 17-month-old girl and three law enforcement officers, hospital and police officials said.

The baby was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock, where she was in satisfactory condition, hospital officials said.



A GoFundMe page for the toddler, identified by family as Anderson Davis, has raised more than $125,000 for her recovery.

“Anderson is 17 months old, has shrapnel in her right chest, which thank God is superficial,” her mother said in a message posted on GoFundMe. “She has a hole through her bottom lip and tongue and her front teeth were knocked out.”

One injured law enforcement officer is a trooper from the Department of Public Safety and the other two are from Midland and Odessa police departments. The trooper is in serious condition and the officers are in stable condition.

Police have not released details on those killed or injured and the US Postal Service declined to comment on the condition of the mail carrier whose truck was stolen. The Ector County school district in Odessa said one of its students was among those killed.

It’s unclear why police pulled over the unidentified gunman or what his motive was. Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke described him as a white male in his 30s but declined to provide additional information.

The attack during the busy Labor Day weekend put people on edge in a state where a gunman killed 22 less than a month ago at a Walmart in El Paso, about 285 miles west of Odessa.