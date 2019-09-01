Woman’s Death in Hazmat Incident That Sickened 9 Others at San Jose Hotel Investigated as Suicide

The death of a woman in a chemical incident that sickened nine other people at a Silicon Valley hotel is being investigated as a suicide.

The incident happened at the Fairmont Hotel in San Jose, KTVU reported.

San Jose police Officer Gina Tepoorten confirmed the nature of the investigation Sunday but says her department does not release specific details of suicides.

Tepoorten says the woman’s name will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after next-of-kin are notified.

Hotel staff called 911 around 10 a.m. Saturday to report an apparent suicide involving chemicals that had an odor similar to rotten eggs.

Fire Department hazardous materials teams responded and more than 100 guests were evacuated.

Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow says people reported symptoms such as headaches and feeling faint.

KTVU reports the nine hospitalized included seven hotel employees and two guests.

