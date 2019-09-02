Burning Boat Near Santa Cruz Island Was on Labor Day Trip From Santa Barbara; Dozens Missing, Some Believed Dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 75-foot diving vessel named the Conception caught fire Monday while anchored off Santa Cruz Island, prompting a multi-agency effort to find and rescue at least 30 missing people believed to have been onboard, authorities said.

An unknown number of people are believed to be dead, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

At the time of the fire, the boat was scheduled to be on a Labor Day trip that started at the Santa Barbara Harbor on Friday night, then was expected to head to San Miguel, Santa Rosa, Santa Cruz, Anacapa and the Santa Barbara islands before returning to the harbor at about 5 p.m. Monday, according to boat vacation planning website, Worldwide Diving Adventures.

The boat, which is based in Santa Barbara Harbor, can carry up to 46 people and has a large upper deck area, a built-in barbecue grill, bunkbeds, bathrooms and showers, according to its' specifications page on the website of Truth Aquatics, a Santa Barbara scuba diving operation.

The Conception is equipped with a fixed CO2 engine room fire suppression system and an emergency radio beacon. There are also rafts and jackets for 110 passengers, according to the website.

The Los Angeles/ Long Beach Coast Guard station overheard the mayday call early Monday morning.

“We threw everything that we had available that can get on scene as soon as we could,” Coast Guard Petty Officer Mark Barney told KTLA.

Six crew passengers were on the boat, and five were able to evacuate, Barney said.

The diving company operating the Conception provides vessels that take passengers on diving trips along along the California coast and around the Channel Islands.

The Conception primarily sails to Anacapa, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa and San Miguel islands. The boat also visits Catalina, Santa Barbara, San Clemente, San Nicolas, and Cortez Banks islands.

The company's boats are custom-designed specifically for diving, according to the company's website.

Trips on the boat usually range at about $665.

#CommercialBoatFire- The 75’ Conception, based in Santa Barbara Harbor, caught fire early 9/2 while anchored off Santa Cruz Island, multiple agencies responded. 5 people were rescued and 34 are missing. **Media ONLY Contact Lt. Eric Rainey/SBSheriffs 805-886-7440** pic.twitter.com/2tIYpzuRWA — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) September 2, 2019