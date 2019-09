× Crews Rescuing at Least 30 People on Boat Near Santa Cruz Island: Coast Guard

A rescue operation was underway early Monday involving a boat off the Santa Barbara County coast, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

“The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75ft boat near Santa Cruz Island,” the agency announced on Twitter at 4:48 a.m.

Authorities provided no further information.