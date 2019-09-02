East L.A. Vandalism Suspects Arrested After Leading Pursuit, Crashing on 710 Freeway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Deputies arrested two vandalism suspects who struck one of them with a car before leading them on a pursuit on the 710 Freeway in the East Los Angeles area, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Sydney Drive, near Whittier Boulevard, around 2 a.m. after receiving a vandalism call, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The suspects allegedly entered a vehicle, tried to flee, and hit an officer. That's when at least one deputy opened fire, authorities said.

Nobody was hit by gunfire, and the suspects fled onto the northbound 710 Freeway, the Sheriff's Department said. The officers gave chase until the suspects crashed on the freeway and were taken into custody, officials said.

The deputy struck by the vehicle did not suffer any injuries that were life threatening but was taken to the hospital as a precaution, the Sheriffs Department said.

The agency released no further details about the incident.

KTLA's Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.