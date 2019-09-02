Man Found Fatally Shot Inside Vehicle in Riverside; No Suspect in Custody

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found wounded inside a vehicle in Riverside, authorities said Monday.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat after officers responded to the Casa Blanca neighborhood about 9:44 p.m. on Sunday, according to police. The vehicle was in the 7400 block of El Sol Way.

Paramedics later pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or other details. The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Bryon Adcox at 951-353-7134 or jadcox@riversideca.gov. Detective Brett Stennett can be reached at 951-353-7213 or bstennett@riversideca.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov.