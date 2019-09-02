Man Found Fatally Shot Inside Vehicle in Riverside; No Suspect in Custody

Posted 1:12 PM, September 2, 2019, by , Updated at 01:13PM, September 2, 2019

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found wounded inside a vehicle in Riverside, authorities said Monday.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat after officers responded to the Casa Blanca neighborhood about 9:44 p.m. on Sunday, according to police. The vehicle was in the 7400 block of El Sol Way.

Paramedics later pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or other details. The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Bryon Adcox at 951-353-7134 or jadcox@riversideca.gov. Detective Brett Stennett can be reached at 951-353-7213 or bstennett@riversideca.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.