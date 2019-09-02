× One Person Wounded in Shooting in Palms Neighborhood of L.A.

One person was wounded in a shooting that took place in the Palms neighborhood of Los Angeles on Monday. The suspects are still at large.

The shooting took place shortly before 7 p.m. near Regent Street and Cardiff Avenue, Capt. Vic Davalos with LAPD said.

Davalos said the victim was struck several times. He was taken to a local hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

The suspects, described as one white male and one black male, were in a vehicle described as a white 4-door BMW.

Police are canvassing the neighborhood and seeking potential witnesses, Davalos said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD’s Pacific Communtiy Police Station at 310-482-6338. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers.