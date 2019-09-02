One Person Wounded in Shooting in Palms Neighborhood of L.A.

Posted 8:46 PM, September 2, 2019, by
Capt. Vic Davalos with LAPD speaks to KTLA at near a crime scene on Sept. 2, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Capt. Vic Davalos with LAPD speaks to KTLA at near a crime scene on Sept. 2, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

One person was wounded in a shooting that took place in the Palms neighborhood of Los Angeles on Monday. The suspects are still at large.

The shooting took place shortly before 7 p.m. near Regent Street and Cardiff Avenue, Capt. Vic Davalos with LAPD said.

Davalos said the victim was struck several times. He was taken to a local hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

The suspects, described as one white male and one black male, were in a vehicle described as a white 4-door BMW.

Police are canvassing the neighborhood and seeking potential witnesses, Davalos said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD’s Pacific Communtiy Police Station at 310-482-6338. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.