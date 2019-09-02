Video Shows Flash Mob of Electric Scooter Riders Swarming Downtown L.A. as Police Follow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video shows a flash mob of electric scooter riders swarming downtown Los Angeles and disrupting traffic as police followed behind at around midnight Sunday.

At least 200 riders flooded the streets in the Arts District area of downtown, at some points filling the intersections and scooting through red lights.

Numerous Los Angeles Police Department vehicles were seen responding to the scene and driving behind the riders, sirens blaring, as they crossed streets.

The LAPD said that it's happened before.

It's unclear if anyone was arrested or cited during the incident.