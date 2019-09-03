× 100 Rainbow ‘Halos’ on Los Angeles Street Corners Will Honor People Killed in Car Crashes

On a fall afternoon in 2010, 16-year-old Conor Lynch was struck and killed by a driver as he ran across a street in Sherman Oaks to catch up with his high school cross-country team.

Nearly a decade later, the intersection where he died has a new feature: a vivid, multicolored disc, about the size of a dinner plate, that casts a rainbow shadow across the pavement and a green bus bench that bears his photo.

The memorial, called “Rainbow Halo,” is the first of 100 to be installed at intersections across Los Angeles where drivers, pedestrians and cyclists were killed in traffic collisions. Each memorial will include a rainbow disc and a plaque, designed to raise awareness about traffic safety.

“You’ll never see the light come through in the same way twice,” Conor’s mother, Jeri Dye Lynch, said of his memorial. “You can have this beautiful rainbow, and the next moment, it fades. It shows the fragility of every moment.”

