× 118 Freeway in Simi Valley Closed After Charter Bus Crash Leaves ‘Numerous’ People Injured

The westbound 118 Freeway in Simi Valley is fully closed at First Street after a charter bus crash left “numerous” people injured Tuesday morning, officials said.

The crash was reported about 9:05 a.m., on the westbound side of the highway east of Madera Drive, according to preliminary information from the California Highway Patrol.

It is unclear how many people were injured, but the preliminary information indicated there were “numerous injuries.”

All westbound lanes on the highway were shutdown after the crash, according to Caltrans. Preliminary information indicated that injuries ranged from minor to moderate.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed firefighters letting passengers off the bus using ladders. Authorities were also setting up a triage area after the crash.

Several rescue vehicles were at the scene following the incident, and traffic was backed up in the area, aerial video showed.

The bus did not appear to have extensive damage, aerial video showed. Another vehicle in the area had extensive damage after the crash.

No further information about the bus or what led to the crash have been released.

#SimiValley: Westbound SR-118 is fully CLOSED at First St for an unknown duration due to a traffic incident. Use an alternate! pic.twitter.com/dPo1ONKWV7 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) September 3, 2019