14-Year-Old Boy Confesses to Killing All 5 of His Family Members in Alabama Home: Authorities

A 14-year-old confessed to shooting five members of his family in their Elkmont, Alabama, home, authorities said.

The teen was “assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9 mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby,” the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to CNN affiliate WAFF. The accused teen called 911 around that time to report that he was in the basement when he heard gunfire upstairs, WAFF and fellow affiliate WHNT reported.

By 3 a.m., however, the sheriff was informing investigators that the 14-year-old had confessed to the shootings, WAFF said.

The sheriff’s office first reported early Tuesday that three of the five victims were confirmed dead at the scene and two were airlifted in critical condition. The office later confirmed the airlifted victims had died as well.

The victims were the boy’s father, stepmother, and siblings of the shooter, CNN affiliate WAAY reported.

The shootings unfolded in a modest, one-story home on a large lot set back from a residential street. Elkmont, a town of fewer than 500 residents just south of the Tennessee border, is about a 45-minute drive northwest of Huntsville, Alabama.