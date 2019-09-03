2 Dead, 2 Hurt After Speeding Vehicle Slams Into Pole in Pasadena: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A speeding vehicle plowed into a pole in a residential street in Pasadena, killing the driver and one of his passengers and injuring two other occupants of the car, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened on Orange Grove Boulevard near Rosemont Avenue just before 11 p.m. Monday, Pasadena police Lt. Pete Hettema told KTLA.

A black 2016 Toyota Corolla slammed into a pole and caught fire, Hettema said. Flames charred the front end of the vehicle, which flipped over, he added.

Two of the four men inside, including the driver, died at the scene. The two others were taken to the hospital and were expected to survive, according to police.

All four were between 23 and 25 years old, Hettema said.

The exact cause of the crash remained under investigation, but Hettema said detectives suspected speed was a factor in the incident.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Authorities have not released the men's names.