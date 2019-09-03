× 2 Suspects Arrested in Connection With Eagle Rock Brush Fire

Two people have been arrested in connection with a brush fire in Eagle Rock on Aug. 25 that prompted evacuations had forced road closures, LAPD confirmed Tuesday.

Daniel Michael Nogueira and Bryan Antonio Araujocabrera, both 25 years old, were arrested on Aug. 31 and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, Mike Lopez with LAPD said in a written statement.

Nogueira’s bail was set at $1 million. Araujocabrera’s bail was set at $1.116 million.

No further details were given in case. Authorities are expected to provide more information when the case is presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday.

The fire was first reported about 4:10 p.m. on Aug. 25 along the 2900 block of Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

More than 200 firefighters and water-dropping helicopters responded to the fire, which also caused the closure of the 134 and 2 freeways, and prompted evacuations in Eagle Rock and Glendale.

The blaze burned a total of 45 acres over the course of two days, according to a LAFD incident report.

One Glendale firefighter suffered a minor injury, but no other injuries were reported.