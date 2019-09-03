× 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Suspected DUI Crash on 10 Freeway in Colton; Driver Arrested

A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a fatal crash on the westbound 10 Freeway in Colton on Labor Day, officials said Tuesday.

The driver of a silver 2004 Saturn Ion died after 30-year-old Jeffrey Ornelas Jr. of Colton ran into the sedan around 7:35 a.m. Monday west of Mount Vernon Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Ornelas was traveling about 55 mph in a black 2013 Jeep Wrangler when he came up behind the Saturn, which was stopped in the No. 4 lane. The Jeep slammed into the Saturn’s back end, causing the Wrangler to overturn, investigators said.

The Saturn driver sustained major injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

CHP described the victim as a 62-year-old Los Angeles man. His name was being withheld, pending the notification of his next of kin.

Ornelas was treated for minor injuries, officials said.

The Jeep driver was later booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Investigators did not say what led them to believe Ornelas was intoxicated.

Inmate records show the suspect was released on bail around 2 p.m. Tuesday. No court appearance had been scheduled.

The fatal crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Officer J. Duran in CHP’s San Bernardino office at 909-383-4247.