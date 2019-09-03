Alhambra Mansion Where Phil Spector Killed Lana Clarkson Listed Just Below $5M After Price Cut

The 1925 mansion in Alhambra known as the Pyrenees Castle is seen in an undated photo. (Credit: Jeremy Spann / thecastleonthehill.com)

Phil Spector’s infamous murder castle — where he shot actress Lana Clarkson to death in 2003 — just got a bit cheaper. After listing for $5.5 million earlier this year, the French Chateau-style mansion has returned to market at $4.995 million in Alhambra.

The eerie estate known as the Pyrenees Castle has seen plenty over the years, even before the disgraced record producer moved in. Boasting turrets, spires and a top-level terrace, the hilltop home was built in 1925 by French immigrant Sylvester Dupuy, who was attempting to mimic the castles he saw as a child.

It was divided into apartments in the 1940s and remodeled by a Chinese investor in the ’80s before the troubled Spector shelled out $1.1 million for the place in 1998, calling it “a beautiful and enchanting castle in a hick town where there is no place to go that you shouldn’t go.”

His only interaction with the neighbors were quick waves as he sped by in a luxury car. One compared him to a feudal lord among serfs.

