An Evening on the Beach Benefiting St. Vincent Meals on Wheels

Posted 11:22 AM, September 3, 2019, by

The Director of Meals on Wheels of California Daryl Twerdahl along with chefs from Prawn, Kali and Tesse restaurants joined us live to tell us all about An Evening on the Beach.  This event is an oceanside celebration, offering a truly unique food and wine experience benefiting St Vincent Meals on Wheels which prepares and delivers food served with love to those who need it most. For more info on St. Vincent Meals on Wheels, you can visit their website. For more info on the restaurants featured in the segment, see the following info below.

Prawn, Grand Central Market, 317 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013 | Instagram @prawncoastal

Kali5722 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038 | Instagram @kalirestaurant | (323) 871-4160

Tesse 8500 Sunset Blvd Suite B, West Hollywood, CA 90069 | Instagram @tesserestaurant | (310) 360-3866

