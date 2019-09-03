BREAKING: Bomb Threat Prompts Shelter in Place Order at Cerritos College

Bicyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision in South L.A. Area

A bicycle is seen on the ground at the scene of a hit-and-run collision that killed a man on Sept. 2, 2019, in South L.A. area. (Credit: RMG News)

A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision in the South Los Angeles area Monday night, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The man was cycling in the area of 92nd Street and Grape Street near the Gramercy Park neighborhood and the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area when he was struck by a vehicle, LAPD said.

Officers responded to the area at about 11:45 p.m. and the bicyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not identified the victim.

No description of the suspect or vehicle were available Tuesday morning.

Video from the scene shows officers surrounding what appears to be a body covered with a sheet on the ground, several feet away from where a damaged bicycle and other items can be seen laying.

The collision sight appeared to have been at the intersection of the two streets, where a stop sign was clearly visible in the residential area, video showed.

No further details were available.

