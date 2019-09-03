× Bomb Threat Prompts Shelter in Place Order at Cerritos College

A shelter in place order was issued at Cerritos College after a bomb threat to the campus early Tuesday afternoon.

“This is not a drill,” the college tweeted just before 12:30 p.m., indicating there was a reported possible threat to the campus. “Please take cover until further notice.”

In a follow-up tweet, school officials described the incident as bomb threat, and said it was “contained” to a drop-off area near the Administration Building.

Students and staff are being urged to continue to follow the shelter in place until it is lifted.

The community college is located at 11110 Alondra Blvd., and the campus straddles the border of Cerritos and Norwalk.

Check back for updates on this developing story.