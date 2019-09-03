BREAKING: Bomb Threat Prompts Shelter in Place Order at Cerritos College

Carrie Underwood at STAPLES Center

Posted 12:34 PM, September 3, 2019, by , Updated at 12:33PM, September 3, 2019

It’s time for the ultimate Ladies’ Night Out – Superstar Carrie Underwood is coming to the STAPLES Center on September 12th and bringing along a very special all-female lineup with special guests Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 4th for your chance to get up close and personal with a pair of GA Floor tickets to the show. Good luck!

Already have the code word?  You can enter below.
The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.