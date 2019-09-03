Carrie Underwood at STAPLES Center

It’s time for the ultimate Ladies’ Night Out – Superstar Carrie Underwood is coming to the STAPLES Center on September 12th and bringing along a very special all-female lineup with special guests Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 4th for your chance to get up close and personal with a pair of GA Floor tickets to the show. Good luck!

