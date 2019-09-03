“Chicago’s Very Own” Jennifer Lyons

Jen Lyons is the Director of News & Content at WGN-TV in Chicago. She has previously been named “The most powerful woman in Chicago journalism.” Jason and Bobby caught up with Jen at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Miami, where she discussed the value of mentoring young journalists. She also talks about her career at WGN, and what makes the station so special. Jennifer also reveals the reasons why she made the stunning decision to resign from her news director position, only to return just a few weeks later.

Episode quote

“If you don’t make dust, you eat it.”

