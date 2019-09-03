Coachella Valley Man Arrested, Accused of Trying to Run Over Deputy With Stolen Car

BREAKING: Bomb Threat Prompts Shelter in Place Order at Cerritos College

A Coachella Valley man accused of trying to run over a sheriff’s deputy with a stolen car was arrested last week, authorities said Tuesday.

David Cruz, 29, is seen in a photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner on Sept. 3, 2019.

David Cruz, a 29-year-old resident of the unincorporated area of Thermal, allegedly tried hitting the deputy in the Riverside County community on Aug. 22. Authorities said the deputy was able to avoid being struck and was not injured.

Cruz was arrested by gang unit officers near the 88000 block of Avenue 70 last Friday after being identified as the suspect. He was booked into the Riverside County Jail Bureau in Indio on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and vehicle theft, according to the Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Budnik at 760-836-1600. Non-emergency tips about gang activity can be submitted online through the Gang Task Force Tip Form or by calling 951-922-7601.

