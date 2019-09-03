Diving Company Owner Among People Feared Dead in Boat Fire Off Santa Cruz Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A marine biologist who ran her family's diving company has been identified by her brother as one of the victims feared to have died in a boat fire near Santa Cruz Island early Monday.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, Brett Harmeling expressed gratitude for the support his family has received after the diving boat that carried her sister, Kristy Finstad, caught fire and sank.

"Thank You ALL for your unconditional love and support during this incredibly tragic time... No final word on my sister Kristy; however, it is likely she has transitioned to be with the good Lord," he wrote.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified any of the victims in the incident. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed at least 25 people dead and nine others still unaccounted for. The cause of the blaze remained under investigation, and officials were expected to release information at a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Finstad, a 41-year-old marine biologist, was on the boat to help lead an expedition for the family company, Harmeling told the Los Angeles Times.

The company, Worldwide Diving Adventures, chartered the Conception. The vessel was on a Labor Day trip from Santa Barbara when it ignited while anchored off Platt Harbor at Santa Cruz Island.

According to the event page on the company's website, Finstad was set to bring her microscope to the trip so she could show divers marine life near the northern Channel Islands.

"There's nothing better than seeing divers' dream vacations come true," says her biography page on the site.

Finstad started going on dives in the Channel Islands as a toddler, according to the page. She later earned a degree in aquatic biology and became part of a diving research team for the Australian Institute of Marine Science. She also wrote a guidebook for the California Coastal Commission, the website says.

“My mission is to inspire appreciation for our underwater world," her biography page says. "I feel incredibly fortunate to be in the service of helping people invest in experiences of a lifetime."