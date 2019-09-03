Fillmore Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Ex-Girlfriend

Eduardo Morales is pictured in a booking photo from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

A Fillmore man was arrested after allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend with a gun, prompting an investigation that uncovered a loaded handgun and narcotics, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Eduardo Morales, 18, was arrested on Aug. 30 after the victim reported to authorities that she was being threatened by her ex-boyfriend through texts and calls.

Morales sent her photos of a gun and ammunition, and said he would come to her job and harm her, deputies said.

Deputies said the dispute involved money the victim paid to Morales.

Once the threats were reported, deputies immediately launched an investigation, spoke to Morales at the Fillmore Police Station, and began a search of his residence in Fillmore. Investigators found suspected cocaine, Xanax, and a loaded 9 mm handgun with an illegally altered serial number.

A handgun and suspected narcotics are seen in this photo from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Morales was booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility on suspicion of criminal threats, possession of Xanax, possession of cocaine while armed with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a drug addict, and alter of a serial number on a firearm.

Morales remains in custody on a $60,000 bond.

