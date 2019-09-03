‘I Can’t Breathe… There’s No Escape Hatch’: Dramatic Mayday Call Alerted Officials to Boat Fire Off Santa Cruz Island



In a mayday call alerting authorities to the fire aboard a boat in the Channel Islands off Ventura County early Monday, the caller said he could not breathe and that there was no escape hatch for 33 people below the deck.

Late Monday, at least 25 people were confirmed dead while others remained missing after the 75-foot commercial scuba diving boat Conception erupted in flames near Santa Cruz Island.

Dive teams were working to recover bodies outside and inside the boat, which was upside down at the bottom of the sea, in about 62 feet of water, authorities said.

Those on board were thought to be sleeping below deck when the fire broke out in the predawn hours.

