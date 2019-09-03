‘I Can’t Breathe… There’s No Escape Hatch’: Dramatic Mayday Call Alerted Officials to Boat Fire Off Santa Cruz Island

Posted 4:32 AM, September 3, 2019, by , Updated at 04:35AM, September 3, 2019


In a mayday call alerting authorities to the fire aboard a boat in the Channel Islands off Ventura County early Monday, the caller said he could not breathe and that there was no escape hatch for 33 people below the deck.

Late Monday, at least 25 people were confirmed dead while others remained missing after the 75-foot commercial scuba diving boat Conception erupted in flames near Santa Cruz Island.

Dive teams were working to recover bodies outside and inside the boat, which was upside down at the bottom of the sea, in about 62 feet of water, authorities said.

Those on board were thought to be sleeping below deck when the fire broke out in the predawn hours.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.