Man Killed in Suspected Gang-Related Shooting in South Gate

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a suspected gang-related shooting in South Gate Monday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

South Gate Police Department officers responded to the 9700 block of Long Beach Boulevard at about at 8:20 p.m. after getting a call about gunfire in the area, authorities said.

Officers found a man suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the department said.

The weapon used in the killing still hadn’t been found as of early Tuesday morning.

No description of any suspect or vehicle involved were available.

The killing happened in the area near Stanford Primary Center School.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the department’s homicide detectives at 323-890-5500.