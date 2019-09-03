NorCal’s Mavericks Surf Contest Canceled Indefinitely

Grant Washburn rides a wave during the second heat of round one of Mavericks Invitational on January 24, 2014 in Half Moon Bay, California. (Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Organizers of the annual surf contest in the massive waves of Mavericks in Northern California say they are canceling the competition indefinitely.

The World Surf League says logistical challenges and the inability to run the event the last two years prompted it to cancel it this year.

WSL produces some of the world’s best-known surf contests and in 2017 bought the rights to the Titans of Mavericks big wave surf contest after its original organizer filed for bankruptcy. It changed its name to the Mavericks Challenge.

If the surf was right, the contest was held in 25-foot-plus waves at the at the Maverick’s break near Pillar Point in Half Moon Bay between Nov. 1 and March 31.

The contest was called off in 2017 and 2018.

