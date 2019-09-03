DUI Suspect Detained After Leading CHP on Pursuit in Encino Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A DUI suspect has been detained after leading California Highway Patrol Officers on a pursuit in the Encino area and fleeing on foot.

West Covina police were chasing the driver of a pickup truck, suspected of being intoxicated, before alerting the CHP at around 4:20 a.m., according to CHP.

Sky5 video showed CHP officers pursuing the vehicle on the northbound 101 Freeway in the Encino area before the driver continued onto surface streets and exiting his vehicle near Reseda Boulevard in Tarzana.

He ran away from the scene before officers eventually detained him at a nearby parking lot just before 5 a.m.

KTLA's Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.