Suspect Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of 62-Year-Old Sikh Man in Northern California

Police in Northern California say they have arrested a man suspected in the stabbing and killing of a Sikh man who was on nighttime walk at a Northern California park.

Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads, 21, is seen in a photo released by the Tracy Police Department in Northern California on Aug. 31, 2019.

The Tracy Police Department says officers arrested 21-year-old Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads at his Tracy home Saturday in the killing of 62-year-old Parmjit Singh.

The killing came a month after another Sikh man was attacked in a neighboring community.

Parmjit Singh was wearing his traditional turban when he was fatally stabbed Aug. 25 in Gretchen Talley Park in Tracy.

Police have not determined a motive for the attack but said they were looking into all possibilities.

Relatives say Singh came to the United States three years ago from India to stay with family in Tracy. He had two children and three grandchildren.

