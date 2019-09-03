× Tesla That Slammed Into Culver City Firetruck Last Year Was on Autopilot: NTSB Report

A government report says the driver of a Tesla that slammed into a firetruck in Culver City last year was using the car’s Autopilot system when a vehicle in front of him suddenly changed lanes and he didn’t have time to react.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the driver never saw the parked truck and didn’t brake. Apparently the Model S didn’t brake either.

It slammed into a Culver City Fire Department truck driving along the 405 Freeway on Jan. 22, 2018 while traveling at a speed of 65 mph, according to the city’s firefighters, who were responding to a downed motorcycle at the time. No one was injured.

Two NTSB investigators from HQ to conduct field investigation of Jan. 22, crash involving a Tesla and fire truck, near Culver City, CA. Focus of field investigation is driver and vehicle factors. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) January 23, 2018

The NTSB report raises further questions about the effectiveness of Tesla’s system, which was in operation before several other crashes including two fatalities in Florida and one in Silicon Valley. Tesla warns drivers that the system is not fully autonomous and drivers must be ready to intervene.

The federal agency has told the company to make changes to the Autopilot system and how it is advertised following other crashes, criticizing an “overreliance on automation” that led to the deadly crash in Williston, Florida on May 7, 2016.

In fact, NTSB officials said the car’s design allowed for the driver to actually disengage from “the driving task” for prolonged periods of time. Tesla has made several changes since then to its Autopilot hardware and software.

The NTSB report on the Culver City collision didn’t state a cause of the crash. The agency will issue a final report Wednesday.

While working a freeway accident this morning, Engine 42 was struck by a #Tesla traveling at 65 mph. The driver reports the vehicle was on autopilot. Amazingly there were no injuries! Please stay alert while driving! #abc7eyewitness #ktla #CulverCity #distracteddriving pic.twitter.com/RgEmd43tNe — Culver City Firefighters (@CC_Firefighters) January 22, 2018

