The Best Things We Ate at The Taste 2019

KTLA 5 Live’s Andy Riesmeyer checks out The Taste 2019 to sample the festival’s most popular restaurants for Saturday, August 31, 2019.

About The Taste presented by the Los Angeles Times: The flavors of tomorrow combine with the culinary traditions of Los Angeles and Costa Mesa at The Taste. Showcasing the very best from the capital of culinary innovation: Southern California. Enjoy bites from dozens of hand-picked local eateries ranging from haute cuisine to your favorite comfort food with flavors from all over the globe. Sip, savor, and celebrate Southern California’s most inspired food and drink.