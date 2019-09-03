The Best Things We Ate at The Taste 2019

KTLA 5 Live’s Andy Riesmeyer checks out The Taste 2019 to sample the festival’s most popular restaurants for Saturday, August 31, 2019.
About The Taste presented by the Los Angeles Times: The flavors of tomorrow combine with the culinary traditions of Los Angeles and Costa Mesa at The Taste. Showcasing the very best from the capital of culinary innovation: Southern California. Enjoy bites from dozens of hand-picked local eateries ranging from haute cuisine to your favorite comfort food with flavors from all over the globe. Sip, savor, and celebrate Southern California’s most inspired food and drink.
This segment aired on September 3, 2019