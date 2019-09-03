Three Stockton Sisters Celebrating Father’s Birthday Feared Dead in Boat Fire

The three sisters — Angela, Nicole and Evan Quitasol — were celebrating their biological father’s birthday with a Labor Day weekend diving adventure around the Channel Islands.

They are believed to be among the 34 people killed when a fire broke out aboard the ship Monday morning.

Evan was a nurse who worked in the emergency department of a Stockton-area hospital. Nicole worked as a bartender in a lounge in Coronado, which allowed her to live near her beloved ocean, said their stepfather, Chris Rosas. “She loved the outdoors, loved animals, loved and lived by the sea,” he said.

Angela was a middle school science teacher with the Lincoln Unified School district in Stockton, Rosas said, and “wonderful with kids.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

In Stockton Nisa Shinagawa and Dominick Selga tell us their mother, Fernisa Sison, stepfather Michael Quitasol and 3 of their 4 stepsisters, Evan, Angela and Nicole Quitasol were among the passengers on the Conception, which caught fire off the coast of Santa Cruz Island @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/gMYU0KsTRL — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) September 3, 2019

Related: A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.