Look for hot and humid conditions on Tuesday. Liberte Chan has KTLA's forecast on Sept. 3, 2019.
Tuesday Forecast: Hot and Humid
-
Monday Forecast: Hot & Humid Week Ahead
-
Friday Forecast: Heat Warnings and Beach Hazards
-
Friday Forecast: Slightly Cooler and Less Humid
-
Labor Day Forecast: Warm, Muggy Conditions
-
Tuesday Forecast: Above Average Temps Reaching Triple Digits Inland
-
-
Monday Forecast: Above Average Temperatures, Dangerous Beach Conditions
-
Tuesday Forecast: Warmup Begins
-
Wednesday Forecast: Hot Weather Continues
-
Wednesday Forecast: Hot Weather Kicks Off Ahead of Even Hotter Weekend
-
Wednesday Forecast: Sunny Skies With Triple-Digit Temps Inland
-
-
Tuesday Forecast: Heat Advisories, Warnings in Place
-
Thursday Forecast: Heat Headed Our Way
-
Friday Forecast: Slightly Below Average Temps