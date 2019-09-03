Ventura Man Charged With Murder of Female Roommate Using Knife

A Ventura man has been charged with murder in the death of his female roommate last week, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Doyle Alan Johnson, 54, also faces a special allegation of using a knife to kill Audrey Evans on Aug. 29, 2019, according to prosecutors.

Officers responded to the deadly stabbing at an upstairs apartment located in the 1200 block of North Ventura Avenue at 10:39 a.m., and they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper torso, according to the Ventura County Star.

The newspaper reported Evans was pronounced dead at 11:30 a.m. and Johnson was seen near her apartment and arrested shortly before 11 a.m.

Johnson appeared in court Tuesday but his arraignment was postponed until Sept. 26, prosecutors said. He is currently being held on $1,090,000 bail.

We're learning more details about a stabbing that left a woman dead in Ventura, including that the slaying occurred in a dilapidated building recently purchased by a public agency. Here's a look at the building and the suspect who was arrested. Learn more: https://t.co/otk7TKP9Bd pic.twitter.com/qb98RwnOlm — Ventura County Star (@vcstar) August 30, 2019