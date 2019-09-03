Wife Says Kevin Hart ‘Going to Be Fine’ After Rollover Car Crash Near Calabasas

Kevin Hart attends the Australian premiere of 'The Secret Life of Pets 2' during the Sydney Film Festival on June 6, 2019, in Australia. (Credit: James Gourley/Getty Images)

Comic actor Kevin Hart’s wife says he’s “going to be just fine” following a weekend car crash near Calabasas that left him with a major back injury.

Eniko Hart was questioned by a TMZ reporter while visiting him at the hospital Monday. She gave no details beyond that assurance, and the actor’s press representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off a highway above Malibu in the early morning hours of Sunday. It rolled down an embankment, after police said the driver lost control while turning from a canyon road onto Mulholland Highway.

“Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle,” California Highway Patrol said in a report. “The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

The 40-year-old Hart and the car’s driver, Jared Black, both had back injuries. Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.

