Woman in Sacramento Accused of DUI Had Blood Alcohol Content Nearly 3 Times the Legal Limit While Driving to Work

A woman in Sacramento who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence while heading to work had a blood alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit, officials said.

The incident began about 9 a.m. when a California Highway Patrol officer in the South Sacramento area saw a vehicle without valid plates heading north on a state route.

The officer stopped the driver, who appeared to be impaired. The woman was on her way to work and was determined to have a BAC almost three times the legal limit, the CHP office said in a Facebook post.

The woman, who has not been identified, was arrested.

“We are thankful that our officer was able to locate and stop this extremely impaired driver before she could of possibly been involved in a collision that could of hurt an innocent motorist or herself,” the Facebook post read. “Somebody didn’t get the memo that Labor Day Weekend was over.”