Woman Shot and Killed in Santa Ana Was Not Intended Target, Police Say

A woman shot and killed in Santa Ana last week was not the shooter’s intended target, police said Tuesday.

The shooting also left a male victim wounded while the woman was pronounced dead at the scene in the 500 block of East Pine Street last Thursday, authorities said. Officers were called to the area just before midnight.

The woman was not a gangmember and not believed to be the intended target of the gunfire, Santa Ana Police Department spokesman Anthony Bertagna told KTLA.

“Every shot was paced,” said Luis Almazan, a man who lives nearby. “It was one shot. Pause. One shot. Pause. And so on for five shots and from there, it was utter silence.”

No description was given of the shooter last week as police continued to investigate. The victim’s identity had not been released by police as of Tuesday afternoon but her family was expected to speak out later in the afternoon.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.

