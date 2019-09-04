× 2 Sought in Fatal Shooting of Young Man in Vermont Knolls Neighborhood

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a young man in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles late Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported in the 7500 block of South Figueroa Street just after 10:30 p.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

Arriving officers found a man in his early 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

Authorities are searching for two people suspected in the shooting. No descriptions of the suspects were immediately available.

Figueroa Street between 74th and 77th streets was closed during the investigation.

The motive for the shooting was unknown.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.