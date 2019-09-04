A Decade by Decade Guide to Staying Fit & Healthy With Certified Trainer Phil Catudal

National Academy of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer, health guru, celebrity fitness instructor and author Phil Catudal joined us live to talk with a decade by decade guide to staying fit and healthy. For more info on Phil including his book “Just Your Type: The Ultimate Guide to Eating and Training Right for Your Body” you can visit his website or follow Phil on Facebook or Instagram.
