Alabama Man Gets 2 Life Sentences, 120 Years in Child Exploitation Case With Ties to SoCal: DOJ

An Alabama couple has been sentenced to prison on charges related to producing child porn.

A Justice Department statement says 36-year-old Kenneth Earl Hooks got two life sentences and 120 years, to run consecutively. Twenty-eight-year-old Sarah Pauline Morris was sentenced to about 16 years.

The statement says Morris had tried to record two young girls in a Walmart bathroom in Brawley, located in Imperial County, before she was arrested in the Southern California desert in May 2018.

Authorities then found child rape videos on her cellphone, and learned that Hooks had taken a minor from Mississippi to Alabama with the intent to rape and record her. He was later arrested in New Mexico.

“This sentence very clearly reflects the seriousness of these child predator’s disgusting crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town, according to the statement. “Our justice system will not tolerate these criminals who prey on innocent children. They will now occupy bed space that has been reserved for them in a federal prison.”

The minor girl’s mother still awaits trial on charges of contributing to her daughter’s sexual abuse.