‘Best Of’ Mixtape: Everyday People Doing Extraordinary Things

On this episode of the podcast, we look back at conversations with everyday people who are doing extraordinary things. After her daughter Mallory lost her battle with cystic fibrosis, Diane Shader Smith made sure her memoir was published so others could see the amazing way she lived her life despite the disease. MaryLinda Moss survived a violent hostage situation at the Trader Joe’s in Silverlake, and helped bring it to a peaceful end. Finally, Jason Coffman, the father of the late Cody Coffman, lost his son in a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, yet continues to lead his life with strength and gratitude.

