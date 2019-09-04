× Former Boyfriend of Amanda Custer Charged With Murder Weeks After She Went Missing in Monrovia

A Monrovia man was charged with murder Wednesday in the disappearance of his girlfriend who has been missing for just over five weeks, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Robert Anthony Camou, 27, was charged after being seen in a video rapping about killing and burying his girlfriend shortly after she went missing in late July. Authorities later confirmed he was the man in the video.

Amanda Custer, 31, was last seen on July 29 and her body has still not been found.

They were involved in an altercation the same morning she disappeared at a home in Monrovia, where authorities said blood and evidence of an assault was later found. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Hoglund said witnesses reported seeing the defendant put his girlfriend’s “lifeless” body in the back of his gray Prius.

He was previously accused of battering his girlfriend on April 22, strangling her and threatening her with a Taser, according to prosecutors. Custer sought help at a nearby home as Camou chased her inside and struck a man who tried to intervene, authorities said.

Prosecutors allege Camou killed Custer on or about July 29 — while out on bail for the attack in April.

Camou was previously charged with one felony count each of first-degree burglary, with a person present; injuring a girlfriend; and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. He has also been charged with a misdemeanor count of battery.