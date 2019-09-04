Watch Live: Firefighters Battle Brush Fire in Murrieta Area Burning at Rapid Rate

Brush Fire in Murrieta Area Burns Through 150 Acres at ‘Rapid Rate’: Cal Fire

Posted 5:37 PM, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 06:22PM, September 4, 2019

A brush fire near Murrieta burned through 150 acres and remained 0% contained Wednesday as it continued to spread rapidly, according to Cal Fire.

Officials have issued an evacuation order for the Santa Rosa Plateau Visitor Center located at 39400 Clinton Keith Road after the fire was reported at 3:56 p.m. near the intersection of Tenaja Road and Clinton Keith Road, authorities said.

Sky5 was over the area as 270 firefighters battled the flames as they grew along several hillside areas. Plumes of smokes arose from the shrubbery as a helicopter dropped streams of bright red fire retardant.

Check back for updates to this developing story. 

