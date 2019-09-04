× CHP to Target Drivers in San Bernardino Who Illegally Pass Stopped School Buses

Motorists who illegally pass stopped school buses will be targeted by law enforcement in one Southern California city.

The Press-Enterprise reports Wednesday that California Highway Patrol officers will be aboard school buses in San Bernardino on Sept. 9 to observe when vehicles pass when the buses are stopped and signaling with flashing red lights or a stop sign.

The officers will then call to other officers in patrol cars to stop the drivers.

Drivers in both directions must stop when a school bus is signaling except when the road is divided or is a multi-lane highway.

Violations are punishable by fines up to $1,000 and possible suspension of driving privileges.