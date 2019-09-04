33 Bodies Recovered, 1 Still Missing in Boat Fire Off Santa Cruz Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Latest on the scuba diving boat fire off the coast of California that is presumed to have killed 34 people: (all times local):

8 a.m.

Authorities say they have recovered the bodies of 33 people who died in the scuba diving boat fire that happened off the coast of Southern California.

Coast Guard Lt. Zach Farrell said Wednesday that 13 bodies were recovered Tuesday and that one person is still missing.

Farrell spoke on behalf of an interagency joint information center representing local, county, state and federal officials.

The boat caught fire before dawn on Monday. Authorities previously said 34 people aboard who were below decks sleeping were presumed dead and that five crew members including the captain escaped.

___

7 a.m.

Authorities say divers were expected at daybreak to resume searching for remains of the victims who died in the scuba diving boat fire off the Southern California coast.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Cmdr. Kevin Huddle says medical examiners worked overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday to examine remains found so far and identify the victims. Thirty four people are presumed dead following Monday's pre-dawn fire near Santa Cruz island.

Huddle on Tuesday would not say how many bodies were discovered during that day's search for remains. Authorities previously said the remains of 20 people have been recovered and that four to six more have been located on the ocean floor but not retrieved.

Huddle said updates on bodies recovered would come after autopsies begin.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Lt. Brian Olmstead says the FBI is assisting investigators in gathering evidence.

Five crew members survived, including the captain.

Thirty three passengers and one crew member are presumed dead.