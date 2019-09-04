× Drug-Making Chemicals Found as Realtor, Prospective Buyer Tour Home in Newbury Park

A prospective home buyer and a realtor made an unusual discovery while touring a property that was for sale Newbury Park Tuesday.

The realtor was showing the home in the 400 block of Whitegate Road about 8:30 p.m. when the prospective buyer noticed some chemical filled bottles.

The prospective buyer, who happens to be a chemist, believed the chemicals sitting inside the bottles could be dangerous so they decided to call authorities, Ventura County Fire Department Capt. Brian McGrath said.

Arriving firefighters cordoned off the area and called a hazmat crew to investigate.

Some of the chemicals were identified as those known for making different types of drugs, McGrath said.

Nearby residents were asked to shelter in place as authorities worked to clear the scene.

The home is apparently an abandoned, bank owned property, a Fire Department spokesperson said.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.