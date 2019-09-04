× Ex-Cal State Northridge Student Athlete Found Guilty of Rape

A former student athlete was convicted Wednesday of raping a woman at Cal State Northridge last year, prosecutors said.

A jury found 20-year-old Davis Moreno-Jaime of Loma Linda guilty of one count of forcible rape, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Moreno-Jaime was a freshman soccer player majoring in business marketing when he was arrested on campus last August. The allegations resulted in him being suspended by the school, officials said.

The rape he was convicted in occurred in January 2018. Investigators have indicated Moreno-Jaime knew the victim before the assault.

Moreno-Jaime had been charged with sexually assaulting three women, with other alleged incidents occurring elsewhere in Southern California dating back to April 2017.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 13, when he will face eight years in state prison, prosecutors said.