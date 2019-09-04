× LAX Global Entry Point Office — Closed in June so Staff Could Be Sent to Mexico Border — Is Set to Reopen

If you are trying to complete your Global Entry application but have been stymied by the scarcity of available appointments, help may be in the offing.

The Los Angeles office where those applications can be completed is set to reopen Oct. 1, Jaime Ruiz of the Office of Public Affairs for U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in an email.

Global Entry, which costs $100 for five years, allows travelers whose applications are approved to have expedited re-entry to the United States upon return from a foreign country. The program also offers TSA PreCheck, the Transportation Security Administration’s expedited security screening. Approved travelers who have PreCheck usually do not have to take off their belts, shoes or light jackets or remove their liquids (which must be 3.4 ounces or less) from their carry-on luggage.

The LAX Global Entry Enrollment Center at 11099 S. La Cienega Blvd. closed in late June so staff could be sent to the Mexican border. Some applicants showed up unaware that the office had closed; because of what CBP called a “scheduling system glitch, ” some people were not notified.

