Man, Woman Found Dead by Deputies Conducting Welfare Check at Hesperia Home: Police

Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered inside a residence in Hesperia on Tuesday evening, police said.

Around 6 p.m., deputies were sent out to a home in the 9000 block of C Avenue to perform a welfare check. That’s when they found the deceased man and woman, according to a Hesperia Police Department news release.

Authorities do not know how or when the two people died.

Personnel from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Detail have responded to the scene to conduct a death investigation.

No additional details were immediately released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective David Carpenter at 909-387-3589. Anonymous tips can also be left by dialing 800-78-CRIME or visiting the website www.wetip.com.